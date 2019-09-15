Highlights: Mariners 11 – White Sox 10 – 9/15/19

Posted 9:28 PM, September 15, 2019, by

Chicago White Sox's Welington Castillo celebrates in the dugout after hitting a grand slam on a pitch from Seattle Mariners' Brandon Brennan during a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners – September 15, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

