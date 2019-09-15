Gary Pressy, 33 Years of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame”

The statue of famed Cubs broadcaster Harry Carey is seen outside Wrigley Field before the National League wild-card playoff baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and the Chicago Cubs, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

If you’ve been to a Cubs game then you’ve heard him play. He’s got one job, but it’s a big one, ensure there’s no silence during “downtime” at Wrigley Field. Listen to Gary Pressy, Chicago Cubs’ organist, talk with Dean about his retirement from the Cubs after 33 years of taking people out to the ballgame.

