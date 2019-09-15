× Debunking the misconceptions of Charter Schools

Rick Pearson speaks with Constance Jones, CEO of the Noble Network of Charter Schools, about the state of education and Charter Schools in Chicago. Constance addresses the many misconceptions that exist surrounding Charter Schools; explains the many reasons why parents choose to send their children to the Noble Network as they have such high graduation and college acceptance rates; and touches on a recent study done by MIT and what the results showed about Noble.