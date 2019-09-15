× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | September 15th, 2019 | Full Show Live From the Blackhawks Training Camp Festival

First, Dean and Steve Cochran talk with Blackhawk greats Jay Blunk (9:49), Troy Murray (19:44), Chris Chelios (29:44) and Brian Campbell (49:51). Listen to all of the interviews recorded live from the Blackhawks Training Camp Festival at the United Center.

Then, if you’ve been to a Cubs game then you’ve heard him play. He’s got one job, but it’s a big one, ensure there’s no silence during “downtime” at Wrigley Field. Listen to Gary Pressy, Chicago Cubs’ organist, talk with Dean about his retirement from the Cubs after 33 years of taking people out to the ballgame. (34:30)

Next, cast members of “Legally Blonde The Musical” join Dean for this week in theater live from the United Center. They talk about the show and perform a tune live on air. The last show is Sunday, September 15th, buy your tickets at CuttingHall.com. (41:49)

Then, Jim Gaffigan talks with Dean and Steve about “American Dreamer,” his newest film. Listen to the interview, then join Gaffigan on Monday, September 16th at the Music Box Theater for a viewing and post screening Q&A . Gaffigan will also be at the Chicago Theater October 18-20th. (1:12:32)

Finally, Joey Di Buono, owner of Tufano’s Vernon Park Tap, joins the show to talk about his restaurant, the most popular menu items and what his family has taught him about the business. Also, listen to which celebrities and sports figures have made the “wall of fame” at Tufano’s. (1:19:33). That and so much more on this edition of Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning!