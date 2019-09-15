× After Hours W/ Rick Kogan | 09.15.19 | Chicago sights and mysteries

Tonight on After Hours with Rick Kogan:

Trope Publishing makes Chicago first in their “Trope City Edition” photography book series. Author Sam Landers and Photographer Tom Maday joins Chicago Sun-Times’ Rick Kogan in the Skyline Studios as they discuss how they started Trope Publishing, their inspiration behind the series and more.

“His influence is so strong on me it took several years to not photograph like Victor Skrebenski,” Sam Landers said.

“Chicago: Trope City Edition” is comprised of 206 images produced by 27 independent photographers from Chicago and beyond. The carefully curated and bound collection is divided into eight chapters, primarily focused on the lakefront and downtown areas that showcase iconic buildings, streets and parks. Each chapter is accompanied by a map of the area along with the locations where the photographs were taken.

“His influence is so strong on me it took several years to not photograph like Victor Skrebenski,” Sam Landers said.

Find a copy of Chicago: Trope City Edition at www.trope.com

Writer Michelle Cox joins the conversation over the phone as she talks about her “Henrietta and Inspector Howard” novel series. Beginning with “A Girl Like You” Michelle takes readers on a series of adventures following the couple from the first time they met to revealing secrets of Inspector Howard’s past life.

The series includes: “A Girl Like You,” “A Ring of Truth,” “A Promise Given,” and “A Veil Removed.”

Learn more about Michelle at MichelleCoxAuthor.com.

Find copies of the series at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and IndieBound.

Plus, Rick wraps up the show with writer Catherine O’ Connell about her novels “The Last Night Out” and “First Track.” Catherine says her time working in a bar has been the source behind much of the inspiration that drove her to write her books.

“The Last Night Out” tells the story of a night the main character Maggie Trueheart will never forget. After drinking too much at her bachelorette party, Maggie wakes to find a stranger in her bed. To make matters worse, a phone call brings the devastating news that her friend Angie was murdered some time after they parted ways the night before.

Find copies of “The Last Night Out” and “First Track” on Amazon.

Meet Catherine O’Connell at Pippin’s Tavern this Tuesday, September 17 from 4:40 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Keep the conversation going with Rick on Twitter! @RickKogan