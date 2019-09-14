× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.14.19: Toy Hall of Fame inductees, “Wear Sunscreen,” & Melissa Blake on turning Twitter attacks into something positive

John talks to Melissa Blake about how she turned the attacks of Twitter trolls into something positive, and became a viral sensation in the process. He reflects on Mary Schmich’s “Wear Sunscreen” column in the Chicago Tribune now that it is turning 20, and asks you what toys were your favorites as a kid. Later, he talks to the Mincing Rascals about local political stories of the week, and then gives his score for the #1 song in America.