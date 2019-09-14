TaTa Top: Company CEO says women’s equality advocates are taking a topless ban to the Supreme Court

Posted 6:43 PM, September 14, 2019, by , Updated at 06:42PM, September 14, 2019

Linze Rice and Matt Bubala in the Allstate Skyline Studios (Raines)

Journalist Linze Rice joins The Matt Bubala Show to discuss updates on her company, The TaTa Top. Three New Hampshire women are challenging women’s topless equality at the U.S. Supreme Court level.  These women were arrested for being topless on a beach. Just like Chicago, the city of New Hampshire bands toplessness. Rice says these women unsuccessfully appealed and are asking the Supreme Court to consider and hear the issue in October. Tune in to the full interview here to find out how ‘Free the Nipple’ advocates are working toward changing social norms.  the social norm status.

 

