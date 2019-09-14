× Quest for Gold – Episode 8: Meet Maggie Shea, sailor from Wilmette, hoping to compete in Tokyo in 2020

In this week’s Quest for Gold, Team USA men’s basketball loses not once, but twice in two days!

How did the mens’ beach volleyball duo of Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb do in Rome?

A rhythmic gymnast from Libertyville does well in Portugal.

Serena Williams falls short of winning the U.S. Open.

And WGN’s Ryan Burrow talks with Maggie Shea, a sailor from Wilmette, hoping to become an Olympian for the first time.

The 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo begin July 24, 2020

