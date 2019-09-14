Quest for Gold – Episode 8: Meet Maggie Shea, sailor from Wilmette, hoping to compete in Tokyo in 2020

Posted 10:52 AM, September 14, 2019, by , Updated at 05:51PM, September 13, 2019

Ryan Burrow and Maggie Shea (Ryan Burrow / WGN Radio)

In this week’s Quest for Gold, Team USA men’s basketball loses not once, but twice in two days!

How did the mens’ beach volleyball duo of Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb do in Rome?

A rhythmic gymnast from Libertyville does well in Portugal.

Serena Williams falls short of winning the U.S. Open.

And WGN’s Ryan Burrow talks with Maggie Shea, a sailor from Wilmette, hoping to become an Olympian for the first time.

The 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo begin July 24, 2020

WGN’s Ryan Burrow hosts “Quest For Gold,” a weekly update on preparations for the Summer Games.

Over the next year he’ll talk to athletes, coaches, reporters, and other news makers involved in the Olympic movement…while adding a little Chicago flavor.  He’ll get updates on preparations, new sports, local Olympians, and reinvestigate what went wrong in Chicago’s bid for the 2016 games.

