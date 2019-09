× OTL #674: Should the CTA be free?, Girls on the Run Chicago, The Secret History of Pedro Bell

Mike Stephen discusses the idea of the CTA being free for riders, learns about the empowering work of Girls on the Run Chicago, and discovers the Secret History of local Funkadelic artist Pedro Bell. This week’s local music is brought to you by Adjacent Cruise.

