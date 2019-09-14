× N-Zone Live W/ Mark Carman and Adam Hoge | UNLU vs. Northwestern

Mark Carman and Adam Hoge come to you LIVE from the Northwestern N-Zone at Ryan Field talking all things Northwestern Football. To kick off the show, Northwestern hall of famers Sam Valenzisi and Dan Persa join Carms and Hoge to reminisce on their seasons and the our come of their season’s Rose Bowl. Next, WGN’s very own Dave Eanet joins the guys to breakdown this season and what to expect as a Northwestern football fan. To close out the pre-game, Carms and Hoge update listeners on everything going on in college football.