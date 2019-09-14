Matt Bubala Full Show 9-14-19

Posted 5:58 PM, September 14, 2019, by , Updated at 05:57PM, September 14, 2019

Matt Bubala, Jess Raines and Roger Badesch (WGN Radio)

The crew is back together this weekend and we begin the night with a White Sox win. Jess discusses her adventures from Green Tie Ball, concert adventures and weddings. At 2:30 a.m., we chat with filmmaker Cynthia Lowen about the horrors of being harassed online. The Cubs are starting a new network next year and fans weigh in to the conversation with their feelings. Matt gives a tribute to Eddie Money….and we talk about why Matt is on Felicity Huffman’s side. Journalist Like Rice joins he conversation at 4 a.m. to discuss new updates on The Ta Ta Top. As per usual, we order pizza….but Matt convinces Jess to find a late night taco establishment. Throughout the show, we talk about why newspaper subscriptions are important and Matt’s travel adventures. The full show podcast can be found here.

 

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.