Matt Bubala Full Show 9-14-19

The crew is back together this weekend and we begin the night with a White Sox win. Jess discusses her adventures from Green Tie Ball, concert adventures and weddings. At 2:30 a.m., we chat with filmmaker Cynthia Lowen about the horrors of being harassed online. The Cubs are starting a new network next year and fans weigh in to the conversation with their feelings. Matt gives a tribute to Eddie Money….and we talk about why Matt is on Felicity Huffman’s side. Journalist Like Rice joins he conversation at 4 a.m. to discuss new updates on The Ta Ta Top. As per usual, we order pizza….but Matt convinces Jess to find a late night taco establishment. Throughout the show, we talk about why newspaper subscriptions are important and Matt’s travel adventures. The full show podcast can be found here.