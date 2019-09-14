× Filmmaker discusses debut screening in Chicago this month that highlights the issues women face with harassment

Filmmaker Cynthia Lowen joins the Matt Bubala Show to discuss her documentary film, Netizens. The movie details women and online harassment that is sometimes referred to as ‘revenge porn.’ It features three women who are the targets of vicious cyber attacks as they confront digital abuse and strive for equality and justice online. The film features Carrie Goldberg, Anita Sarkeeisan and others and premiered at Tribeca Film Festival.

A community screening of the film will take place on September 23 at Kerasotes ShowPlace, located in the Roosevelt Collection Shops. For more information about this premiere or to purchase tickets, click here.