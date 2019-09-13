Video: Weekend Warning – Riot Fest Edition

Riot Fest is this weekend, along with ChiSox Craft Beer Fest and many other activities as we continue the transition from summer to fall. As Lauren Lapka reminds us, no matter what your plans might be, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive.

ALL WEEKEND (9/13-9/15) Ravinia

- Friday: Mary J Blige

- Saturday: Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella/Morrissey with Interpol

- Sunday: Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella/Coco in concert live to film

- Ticket prices vary

- https://www.ravinia.org/calendar

Glendale Heights Oktoberfest

- 9/12-9/22

- Mon-thurs 5-10

- Fris: 5-12

- Sats: 12-12

- Suns: 12-10

- Camera Park

- The festival will feature authentic German food prepared by renowned Chef

Wolfgang of the acclaimed ​Schnitzel Platz Restaurant​. We will also offer authentic Oktoberfest Bier imported directly from the ​Hofbräu Brewery​ in Munich, as well as beer from the oldest Brewery in the world, Weihenstephan Hefe Weiss Bier. Our friendly Dirndl-dressed servers will be there to provide you service with a smile, just like in München. To finish off your meal there will be an assortment of wonderful Austrian and German pastries available.

- Experience live entertainment daily including strolling German “Oompah” entertainers in one of the most authentic festival tents. There will be a pumpkin patch, a plant sale and many more activities the whole family will enjoy. To round out the Glendale Heights Oktoberfest experience, there will be vendors with German products, souvenirs, hats, steins, and much much more.

- http://www.glendaleheightsoktoberfest.com/

Riot Fest

- Huge outdoor punk, rock, and alternative music festival on multiple stages

- Douglas Park

- Food vendors, bars, and carnival rides

- Gates open at 11am

- Ticket prices vary.

- Some artists include: Dashboard Confessional, The Aquabats, Blink 182, Slayer,

Rise against, and Taking Back Sunday.

- https://riotfest.org/

Basement of the Dead

- Aurora haunted house opens Friday, runs through 11/2

- Creative special effects and entertaining characters.

- Expect Lines

- Ticket prices vary

- Days of operation vary

- https://basementofthedead.com/

Bengtson’s Pumpkin Fest

- Opens for the season Fri, runs through 11/3

- Haunted Barn in Homer Glen

- Enjoy kids’ rides, pig races, a pumpkin chucker, and a petting zoo.

- Ticket prices vary

- Open in September Fri-Sat

- https://pumpkinfarm.com/

Cubs host the Pirates FRIDAY

Chicago Friday Night Flights

- 6-9

- $20

- Includes 3 tastes from among 20 breweries with live music and food for sale at

305 Chicago Riverwalk

- https://cfnf.chicagoconcierge.com/friday-september-13-2019

The Whiskey Extravaganza

- Unlimited tastes of more than 100 whiskeys, culinary pairings, master classes at

Revel Fulton Market

- 7:30-10

- https://thewhiskyextravaganza.com/chicago-2019/ 13th Floor Haunted House

- Opens for the season Fri.

- Days of operation vary

- Ticket prices vary

- The world-famous haunted house brand, 13th Floor, will return to the suburbs of

Chicago this fall for a sixth season with two new haunted attractions

- located at 1940 George Street in Melrose Park, Illinois. Adding 7,000 square feet of space in the two attractions plus three photography rooms, 13th Floor Chicago

will be bigger and better than ever. Opening even earlier this year, Friday the 13th of September, this season brings two newly themed attractions in one location for one price: Creature Feature and The Other Side.

- http://13thfloorchicago.com/ FRIDAY/SATURDAY

SATURDAY Wine Riot

- Ticket includes unlimited tastes of hundred of wines

- Revel Fulton Market

- VIP 2 GA 2:30-5 or VIP 7 GA 730-10

- $65-$95

- https://wineriot.com/chicago-information/ Dessert Fest

- 6:30-11

- Lincoln Park Zoo

- Ticket includes dessert tastings, interactive games, entertainment, and access to

some of the animal areas at Lincoln Park Zoo

- Champagne, beer, and wine will be sold.

- Ticket prices vary

- https://www.lpzoo.org/dessert-fest-zoo

ChiSox Craft Beer Fest

- Sample beers from 40 local breweries in the outfield concourse with food

concessions, games and live entertainment

- Guaranteed Rate Field

- Free parking

- No Pets

- VIP noon GA 1pm-4pm

- https://www.mlb.com/whitesox/tickets/beerfest

Pilsen Mexican Independence Day Parade

- 18th from Newberry to Wolcott

- Noon

- This parade is a culturally enriched parade celebrating Mexican Independence. It

features traditional folkloric, equestrian and Aztec dancing, local school organizations (marching bands), and floats sponsored by local businesses. This parade also seeks to help lift the spirits of people who are suffering from terminal illnesses by bestowing the honor of "Grand Marshall" or "Queen of the Pilsen Parade" to those who have always wanted to be one. They are placed on a special float from which they can see their community and the goal is to help them feel better. If you know of anyone who dreams of being a queen or a Grand Marshall, and fits the criteria, please give us a call at 312.671.1620.

- https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/parade4.html Walk for Wishes

- 9am

- Adult walkers $25 youth walkers $15

- Join Make-A-Wish® supporters in our community for a worthy cause. With your help, this year's Walk For Wishes® will raise money to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses. These life-changing wishes are only possible because of supporters like you.

- https://secure2.wish.org/site/TR/WalkForWishes/Make-A-WishIllinois?fr_id=3280 &pg=entry&fbclid=IwAR3KIOHGdoPObZ_CqBI-565QiCby-dNF79xYJvTXVkshI_i Ofjaff28B_Tk

Step Toward a Cure in PFF Walk Chicago

- Walk, raise funds and help lead the way towards a world without pulmonary fibrosis (PF), a devastating disease that causes progressive scarring in the lungs. The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) is hosting its 3rd Annual PFF Walk Chicago

- on Saturday, September 14 at Diversey Harbor in Lincoln Park. The PFF Walk offers a special opportunity to unite the community, build awareness and sustain vital programs for people living with PF. Both the one and three-mile courses offer beautiful views of Chicago’s magnificent skyline and lakefront. Registration opens at 9 a.m. and the Walk begins at 10 a.m.

- https://secure.qgiv.com/event/941821/ Orland Pet-Palooza

- Join Orland Township for an afternoon of furry family fun at the 8th Annual Pet-Palooza!

- Play with your dog and test their skills at Fido's Fun Zone where several games and activities will be set up and a professional dog trainer will be on hand to answer questions and offer tips.

- The Kids Zone will have inflatables, games, trackless train rides and a variety of characters, such as Spiderman, Paw Patrol and several princesses walking around.

- The popular pet contests will be back and there will be more than 50 local vendors on site.

- Well mannered, leashed pets who are up-to-date on vaccines are welcome.

- Admission is free but a donation of a 5 lb bag of pet food for the Township's Pet

Pantry is encouraged and greatly appreciated.

- http://orlandtownship.org/8th-annual-pet-palooza/ NAMIWalks Chicago

- Step out with NAMI Chicago on September 14th! Join thousands of Chicagoans who show up to bring awareness to mental health conditions, fight stigma and raise funds for critical mental health services. Event day registration begins at 2 PM, step off at 3 PM.

- Join the movement! Imagine for a moment: You are among thousands, surrounded. Each walker hopeful and encouraging, supporting each other on their mental health journey. The feeling is beyond compare.

- https://www.namiwalks.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=86 5

Free Street Fifty

- Come celebrate our big 5-0 at a family-style gala at Chicago’s Garfield Park

Conservatory September 14, 2019. The gala ticket includes dinner, drinks, live performances throughout the conservatory, music and if you want to add a ticket for your little one ages 3-11, we have a junior gala as well!

- -$25-$150

- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-free-street-fifty-golden-gala-at-garfield-park-con

servatory-tickets-64394548829?aff=aff0spingo

SATURDAY/SUNDAY Printer’s Row Art Fest

- Features juried artists, live music, and great food

- On Dearborn from Polk to Harrison

- Free

- 10-5

- https://amdurproductions.com/event/printers-row-art-fest-2019/ Lakeview East Festival of the Arts

- 150 juried artists selling paintings, sculptures, photography, furniture, and jewelry

- Children’s area and music on two stages

- N. Broadways from Belmont to Roscoe

- Donation

- 10am/11?

- https://lakevieweastfestivalofthearts.com/ Chicago Bourbon and Barbeque Fest

- Live music, BBQ kitchens, a bourbon tasting pavilion, and vendor booths.

- Damen Ave and Roscoe St

- $5 donation

- 12-10

- https://www.chicagoevents.com/events/chicago-bourbon-barbecue-festival/ Ravenswood ArtWalk/RAW Street Fest

- Visit 300 artists in tents and shops along Ravenswood Ave

- Music Stages, food trucks, a beer garden, Kids’ activities

- Donation

- 11-6

- http://ravenswoodartwalk.org/ Lisle Depot Days

- 12-5

- Free

- The Lisle Heritage Society and Lisle Park District present the 35th Annual Lisle

Depot Days – two days of free, old-fashioned fun! We’ll have historic-living

demonstrations, hands-on activities and crafts, petting farm, wagon rides, and so

much more!

- http://www.lisleparkdistrict.org/museumsatlislestationpark-events.html

SUNDAY

South Chicago Mexican Independence Day Parade

- Commercial Ave from 87th to 100th.

- Vibrant floats, mariachi bands, flamenco dancers and families will line

Commercial Avenue in South Chicago to celebrate Mexican Independence Day.

- 1pm

- https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/parade22.html Monarch Butterfly Festival

- Butterfly tent, live animals, arts and crafts fair, children's activities, and food venders

- Lake Katherine Nature Center in palos Heights

- 11-4:30

- $7

- https://www.facebook.com/events/2209149719196517/

SEA Blue Chicago Prostate Cancer Walk/Run

- SEA Blue is a celebration of life, of those who have risen to the challenge to fight

prostate cancer, of the lives that have been lost to the disease, and of the people we will help to combat it in the future through Support, Education and Advocacy. The longest running prostate cancer event in the Chicagoland area will take place on Sunday, September 15th in Lincoln Park (LaSalle & Stockton), Chicago. The event offers a celebration walk and 5K run. Proceeds from this event benefit Us TOO International Prostate Cancer Education and Support Network providing educational resources and support to the prostate cancer community at no charge. Registration includes talk to the experts prostate cancer education tent with Q&A, free PSA (prostate specific antigen) testing, free lunch and snacks, event t-shirt, expanded family fun zone with face painting, jump houses and more, one complimentary beer for those ages 21 and older courtesy of Hofbrauhaus and live music.

- Event Registration is Priced at:

- $50 for 5K Adult Runners, $40 for Adult Walkers, $30 for 5K Child Runners (Age

7-17)

- $25 for Child Walkers, Free Child (Age 6 and Under), Free Virtual Mover (Only

For Those Not Attending The Event, but will Help us Fundraise for SEA Blue or

Their Own Local Event).

- Us TOO International Prostate Cancer Education and Support is a 501(c)3

non-profit organization.

- https://ustoo.rallybound.org/sea-blue-2019

Cruisin’ for Awareness 2019 Charity Car Show

- Abt Electronics, Damore Motorsport Productions, Chi-Town RC, Great Lakes R/C, UltraFast RC Raceways, and our friends at Northern Illinois Streeters Car Club & Raw Image Car Club, are pleased to announce the fifth installment of our hit charity event benefiting the "For Autistic Kids Foundation".

- Free

- The Abt family established the for autistic kids foundation to raise funds to

broaden the public’s awareness and understanding of autism, educate autistic kids, and the research for the early detection, prevention, treatment and hopefully a cure for those with Autistic Spectrum Disorders.

- https://www.facebook.com/events/322070372079309/ Glow in the Park Lantern Walk

- Glen Ellyn Park District and Charlie's Corner Foundation present an exciting evening of family fun benefiting Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. At Glow in the Park, enjoy activities, food, and face painting from 5pm-7:30pm, live music by Tres Moustache from 6pm-7:30pm, followed by the lantern parade around Lake Ellyn from 7:15pm-8pm. Participants will have an opportunity to create a paper lantern for the walk or bring one from home! Prizes awarded for most creative lanterns!

- Free

- https://gepark.org/events/glow-in-the-park/