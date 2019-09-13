Vic’s Picks 9.13.19 |The Beatles’ “White Album” and The Clash’s “London Calling”

Posted 6:26 AM, September 13, 2019, by

Members of the British rock group "The Clash" are shown arriving in New York at JFK Airport May 26, 1981. From left: Paul Simenon, Mick Jones, Joe Strummer, Topper Heyton. (AP Photo/David Handschuh)

WGN’s Vic Vaughn is tackling classic albums each week from Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Albums of All Time.

This week, Vic shares his thoughts on two classic double albums: The Beatles’ White Album and The Clash’s London Calling.

Listen every week and follow Vic’s journey on Instagram.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.