The Top Five@5 (09/13/19): Alec Baldwin prepares to be roasted, Kim Kardashian West says she takes her law studies seriously, and classic rocker Eddie Money dies at 70.

Posted 6:20 PM, September 13, 2019, by

Classic-rock musician Eddie Money performs at the American Music Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2013, in Lancaster, Pa. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

The Top Five@5 for Friday, September 13th, 2019:

Ahead of his own roast on Comedy Central, Alec Baldwin says he’s dreading the event because he doesn’t know how bad he will be roasted. Kim Kardashian West appeared on The View to talk about her newfound interest in prison reform, including her plans to become a lawyer. Britain’s oldest twins share their unusual secret to longevity, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.