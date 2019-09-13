× The Top Five@5 (09/13/19): Alec Baldwin prepares to be roasted, Kim Kardashian West says she takes her law studies seriously, and classic rocker Eddie Money dies at 70.

The Top Five@5 for Friday, September 13th, 2019:

Ahead of his own roast on Comedy Central, Alec Baldwin says he’s dreading the event because he doesn’t know how bad he will be roasted. Kim Kardashian West appeared on The View to talk about her newfound interest in prison reform, including her plans to become a lawyer. Britain’s oldest twins share their unusual secret to longevity, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3678884/3678884_2019-09-13-210624.64kmono.mp3

