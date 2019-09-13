× The Opening Bell 9/13/19: United Airlines frequent flyer miles now have no expiration date

Steve Grzanich spoke with Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) about Federal rate cuts and the need to stop allowing politics to be the guiding light when making investment decisions; the continuous annual increase in retail sales; and more. Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Editor at Skift.com) joined the program to provide an update on the return of the Boeing 737 Max and changes with United Airlines frequent flyer rewards program.