× The Markets 9/13/19: Dow gains for 8th straight day as stocks close mixed week

Steve Alexander, in for Orion, runs through an up and down week on Wall Street. Then, Paul Georgy of Allendale, Inc. talks AG markets with Max. Later, Steve and Gregory Ip of the WSJ talk about the Fed and expected rate cut next week. Finally, Sharon Epperson, a Senior Personal Finance Corresponded for NBC, tells us how to break up with your financial advisor.