× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 0913.19: Walk of Fame, pets and human food, banning flavored vapes, Bright Side of Life, Fun Things To Do

John Williams starts off the show with a thank you to two people for their involvement in the Walk of Fame ceremony this morning. They are his friend, John Lang, who flew in from Miami just for the occasion, and Sam Panayotovich, who supplied the giant cake! Then, John invites Steve Dale onto the show to explain the phenomenon of dogs and cats who love random human foods. Our pet expert explains how best to portion those in comparison to our pets’ own food. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi then tells John why it’s so important that vaping be banned, even if it means putting vape shop owners out of business, and where it falls when compared to cigarette smoking and gun violence. Finally, John, Elif and Jen give you Fun Things To Do This Weekend and the Bright Side of Life segment.