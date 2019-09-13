× Steve Cochran Full Show 09.13.19: Walk of Fame Day!

It’s Walk of Fame Day! This years inductees are: Andrea Darlas, Marlene Wells and John Williams!

On this episode, Steve and Ji start the show with Lou’s First Call, Little Katie (the smartest 2nd grader) and Northwestern Football coach Pat Fitzgerald. Your MVPP is Michael and Sox, a dynamic duo between man and dog traveling cross country on a motorcycle. No side cart, and no seat belt, just good training. Dan Hampton joins later to preview the game against the Broncos. Dean Richards has your latest entertainment news. and Chris Hardwick joins Steve and Ji to talk about his comedy tour. Plus, the YouTube sensations, the Ireland Boys, Nick Ireland and Ricky Ireland join in studio for their very first radio interview…EVER.

Listen to the podcast here: