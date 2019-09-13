Roe Conn Full Show (09/13/19): Connor Murphy prepares for a new season, a Malt Row Canarble Wagon, and more..

Posted 10:17 PM, September 13, 2019, by , Updated at 09:42PM, September 16, 2019

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes in the Allstate Skyline Studios (Photo: Mike Pokryfke)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Friday, September 13th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Mike Janssen reports for rain soaked Waukegan on the heaving rains plaguing the area; Washington Post National Correspondent Philip Bump explorers the winners & losers from ABC’s Democratic debate; Jenn DeSalvo presents her ‘Weekend AJennda’ list of things to do; Super agent Leigh Steinberg discusses the pros & cons of paying college athletes; The Top Five@5 feats Kim Kardashian opening up about her pursuit of a legal career; Dovetail Brewery & Begyle Brewing roll out the Canarble Wagon to promote the Fourth Annual Oktoberfestiversary; Blackhawks young star Connor Murphy gets ready for the new season; And Wunderlich performs.

