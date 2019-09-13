Nick Digilio 9.13.19 | Christopher Biewer and Joel Murray, Superstitions Around the World, Friday the 13th, Vic’s Picks and Friday Features

Posted 6:34 AM, September 13, 2019, by
Nick Digilio’s Graveyard Shift Tour – The Programming Department and Refrigerator

Hour 1:

+ Big Brother Reactions

+ Christopher Biewer and Joel Murray talk “Vendors”

Hour 2:

+ Superstitions Around the World

Hour 3:

+ “Friday the 13th” Movies Ranked

+ Vic’s Picks

Hour 4:

+ You Big Dummy

+ Straight Outta Context

+ Fly Jamz Friday

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.