Mark Carman Full Show 9.12.19 | Desmond Clark tackles Bears topics, a look at the Democratic debate, and King John Williams talks the Walk of Fame

Tonight on WGN’s Nightside, Mark Carman is behind the mic with a look at today’s hottest topics. Former Chicago Bear Desmond Clark jumps on air to do a deep dive into last weeks game. Everything from thought on Cutler, Grossman and the prospects for this year are discussed. Then, WGN TV’s Paul Lisnek joins Mark to pick apart tonight’s Democratic Debate. And to celebrate WGN Radio’s upcoming Walk of Fame Ceremony, John Williams calls in to talk about his storied career and how he feels about the honor.