“Jerry Maguire” super agent Leigh Steinberg joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes!

Posted 6:14 PM, September 13, 2019, by , Updated at 06:08PM, September 13, 2019

(from left to right) Anna Davlantes, Leigh Steinberg, and Roe Conn

Leigh Steinberg, CEO of Steinberg Sports & Entertainment, joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to talk about the Sports Career Conference he’s hosting at DePaul University. Steinberg also discusses why marketing in sports and entertainment is so important now more than ever.

