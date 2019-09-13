× Flooding in the Chicago area, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticizing Rahm Emanuel and an ‘SNL’ controversy

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include flooding expected in the northern suburbs of Chicago, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez going after Rahm Emanuel, SNL announcing a new cast member who has a controversial background, the Cubs taking on the Pirates at Wrigley, the Sox hit the road for a series with Seattle, the Bears getting ready for the Broncos, the Chicago Sky preparing for their playoff game against the Las Vegas Aces and Justin looking forward to a “busy” Saturday.