Featured Guest: Managing Partner of Hyde Park Angels Pete Wilkins | Startup Showcase: Soar Robotics

On the show, Scott kicks off the show by talking with our featured guest Managing Partner of Hype Park Angels Pete Wilkins. Pete Wilkins is a purpose-driven leader committed to creating a positive impact on the world by investing in people and organizations. Today, Pete leads the most active early-stage venture group in the Midwest, HPA. He and his firm take a people-first approach—they purposefully invest human and financial capital in entrepreneurs—to help build businesses that matter.

On the latter half of the show, Scott kicks off the Startup Showcase by talking with the Co-Founder & CTO of Soar Robotic, Deniz Kalaslıoğlu. Soar Robotics was founded by Deniz Kalaslioglu and Kerem Ozkan, in an effort to bring autonomy and intelligence to drones and aerial vehicles powered by cloud computing. Soar Robotics has cloud-based AI products that turn drones into smart robots in under 2 hours. Soar enables companies to operate drones and manage drone data autonomously.

To invest Sore Robotics click here.

