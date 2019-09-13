In this Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, photo, Devin Lambert, the manager at Good Guys Vape Shop, blows a vapor ring while using an e-cigarette in Biddeford, Maine. Lobbyists for the nation's vaping industry have successful beaten bills to prohibit vaping flavors in several states such as Maine this year. Vaping and tobacco businesses spent over $100,000 in Maine alone this year to defeat bills that supporters say would prevent kids from getting hooked on e-cigarettes. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (8th) answers confused listeners on upcoming vape bans
In this Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, photo, Devin Lambert, the manager at Good Guys Vape Shop, blows a vapor ring while using an e-cigarette in Biddeford, Maine. Lobbyists for the nation's vaping industry have successful beaten bills to prohibit vaping flavors in several states such as Maine this year. Vaping and tobacco businesses spent over $100,000 in Maine alone this year to defeat bills that supporters say would prevent kids from getting hooked on e-cigarettes. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (8th) joins John Williams to explain why vaping is a public health crisis in comparison to gun violence and more. With it being a controversy when compared to cigarettes, Congressman Krishnamoorthi responds to confused listeners.