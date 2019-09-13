× Christopher Biewer and Joel Murray talk new ballpark comedy, “Vendors”

Chicago’s very own Christopher Biewer and Joel Murray join Nick Digilio to talk about the pilot for their new comedy, “Vendors”, an inside look at the lives of ballpark concession vendors.

The pair discuss where the idea sprung from, getting together the all-star comedy cast and the finer points of baseball fandom.

The “Vendors” pilot premieres Saturday, September 14th at iO Improv followed by a Q+A with Christopher, Joel and former Cub and “Vendors” star Ryan Dempster.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)