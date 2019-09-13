Can Jennifer Lopez make it rain in “Hustlers”? Richard Roeper has your review right here!

Posted 12:10 AM, September 13, 2019, by , Updated at 12:06AM, September 13, 2019

Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times film critic, and regular contributor to The Roe Conn Show joins us to review this week’s film releases:

“Hustlers”- starring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, and rapper Cardi B.

“Unbelievable”- A Netflix series starring Kaitlyn Denver.

“The Goldfinch”- starring Ansel Elgort, Jeffrey Wright, Nicole Kidman, Sarah Paulson, and Finn Wolfhard.

