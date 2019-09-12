× Wintrust Business Lunch 9/12/19: Uber’s Shift into Freighting & 159 CEO’s Stepped Down In August

Ilyce Glink, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from the details of Uber investing into a new line of business, and a record number of business leaders leaving their posts (why)…

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Ian Sherr, Editor-at-Large at CNET, looked into the details of Uber’s shift of business to the freighting industry and their plans to lay off a large number of employees and their move to the Old Post Office.

Segment 2: (At 4:59) Andrew Challenger, Vice President at Challenger, Gray and Christmas, reviewed the latest company’s study detailing the huge number of CEO’s leaving their positions (159 CEO’s left in the month of August).