Will Chicago see another teachers strike this October?

Heather Cherone, Chicago City Hall reporter and Managing Editor of The Daily Line, joins Justin on Extension 720 to talk about the latest political stories making news this week including the ongoing Chicago budget strife, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s negotiations with the CPD, CFD and CTU, CPS geting Fed oversight for sexual misconduct and assault allegations, the lawsuit against the Lincoln Yards development and the return of Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans.

