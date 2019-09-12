What are the most anticipated theater shows this Fall?

Posted 10:27 PM, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 10:28PM, September 12, 2019

Chicago Tribune theater and cultural critic Chris Jones, September 2019

Chicago Tribune theater critic and author Chris Jones joins Justin on Extension 720 to preview the 2019 Fall theater season including “Five Presidents”, “Oslo” and “Lindiwe.” Chris also talks about the “Year of Chicago Theater” and the shows that are specifically unique to Chicago.

