uh-PARENT-ly | Grandparents as caregivers: the pros and cons of asking your parents to watch your children

Grandparents as caregivers: the pros and cons of asking your parents to watch your children

About 2.7 million grandparents in the United States are the primary caregivers for children in their households. Long working hours for young parents, along with the rising costs of professional childcare, have transformed grandparents from occasional babysitters to critical safety nets. Susan Newman, PhD, is a social psychologist and the author of more than a dozen books including Under One Roof Again: All Grown Up And (Re)Learning To Live Together Happily and The Book of No: 365 Ways to Say it and Mean it―and Stop People-Pleasing Forever. She tells uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos how to navigate the tension when formerly parent-child relationships become adult-adult ones.

