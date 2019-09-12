× Thought Leader Mia Erickson: Taking Wealth Management To The Next Level – A Personal CFO

The old saying goes, “there aren’t enough hours in the day”, and that’s true for executives that have amassed a career’s worth of daily responsibilities. Mia Erickson (SVP at Whitnell – Part of Associated Bank) jumped in the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation this week with Steve Grzanich to talk about how she acts as a personal CFO for clients to asses and organize career benefits and personal assets.