Thought Leader Mia Erickson: Taking Wealth Management To The Next Level – A Personal CFO

Posted 6:11 AM, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:10AM, September 12, 2019

Mia Erickson of Whitenell (Part of Assocaited Bank)

The old saying goes, “there aren’t enough hours in the day”, and that’s true for executives that have amassed a career’s worth of daily responsibilities. Mia Erickson (SVP at Whitnell – Part of Associated Bank) jumped in the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation this week with Steve Grzanich to talk about how she acts as a personal CFO for clients to asses and organize  career benefits and personal assets.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.