The Top Five@5 (09/12/19): Mayor Lightfoot says she’s not surprised Ted Cruz isn’t coming to Chicago, Rob Gronkowski opens up about his injuries in the NFL, Jennifer Lopez gets pole-dancing lessons from Cardi B, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, September 12th, 2019:

(Richard Roeper filling-in for Roe Conn)

In an interview with CBS, former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski opened up about how serious his injuries were while playing with the team. Mayor Lightfoot responds to Sen. Ted Cruz hedging on her invitation to Chicago to discuss ways to end gun violence. Jennifer Lopez opens up about learning how to pole-dance for her upcoming role where she plays an exotic dancer, and more!

