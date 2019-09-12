× The Opening Bell 9/12/19: Reviewing The 2019 Chicago Innovation Trends Report

Achieving a certain executive level in a career is an achievement that requires a lot of time, and responsibility. That being the case, Mia Erickson (SVP at Whitnell – Part of Associated Bank) told The Opening Bell’s Steve Grzanich on this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation that these executives need another set of eyes to sort through the assets and benefits complied over the span of a career and need personal CFO – that’s where Mia comes in. (At 19:23) Jacob Sherman (Community Development Manager at Chicago Innovation) then recapped the nominations for the annual Chicago Innovation Awards where the 100 finalist were announced and felt the city’s pulse with the Chicago Innovation Trends Report.