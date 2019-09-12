× The Mincing Rascals 09.12.19: Vaping, John Bolton, Justice Anne Burke, gun violence in Chicago

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Justin Kaufmann of WGN Radio, Lisa Donovan and Eric Zorn of the Chicago Tribune and Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute. They begin their weekly debate with discussing the recent onslaught of illnesses reportedly associated with vaping. Then, the Rascals quickly transition to “Trump Land,” which includes another dismissal – or resignation – from the White House, and the remnants of #SharpieGate. They go on to discuss the fate of Illinois Supreme Court Justice Anne Burke in the wake of news around Alderman Ed Burke. Then, the plague of gun violence in Chicago enters the conversation, with the recent shooting death of Treja Kelly.