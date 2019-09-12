× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.12.19: Melissa Blake, Dave Chappelle and “Jusi Smolier,” “Awake Under Anesthesia”

John Williams lets you in on a segment he’ll be airing on Saturday, an interview with Melissa Blake, a freelance journalist from DeKalb whose response to online trolls went viral. Read her op-ed. Then, John wants to get your thoughts on the new Ms. Monopoly, the game that puts female players in a $500 lead. John plays a cut from Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special, “Sticks and Stones,” in which he mocks Jussie Smollett. And the conversation moves onto a New Yorker article that tells of numerous surgery patients who remembered parts of their procedures, even while under. Listeners call in to recount their own such experiences. Finally, John goes over the Toy Hall of Fame with the crew.