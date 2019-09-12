× Steve Cochran Show 09.12.19: Politics, Storm Chasing & Relationship Advice.

We start the show by updating you on the top six news stories of the day including General Motors recalling more than 3.4 million big pickup trucks and SUV’s in the U.S to fix a brake problem. Nick Digilio previews the new movies for the weekend: Hustlers & The Goldfinch. Chuck Todd from NBC’s Meet the Press calls in, followed by “President Trump.” Your MVPP is Ted x speaker, Eileen Timmins, talking about forgiveness, and Pat Brady & Eric Adelstein join in studio for Steve’s political segment hour. Dean Richards has the latest entertainment news and Josh Morgerman, veteran storm chaser, talks about the danger behind storm chasing in his new series Hurricane Man. Plus, Bela Gandhi gives advice on how to approach a fresh relationship, and later Chicago Blackhawks coach, Jeremy Colliton talks about Training Camp opening this weekend.

