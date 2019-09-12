Sean Spicer explains why he thinks Bernie Sanders will be the Democratic nominee
Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer joins Anna Davlantes to talk about joining the current season of Dancing With The Stars, the divisive state of politics, and what it’s like to have protesters demonstrate against him when he speaks on college campuses.
