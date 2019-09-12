Listen live: Democratic Presidential Debate in Houston

Sean Spicer explains why he thinks Bernie Sanders will be the Democratic nominee

Posted 7:54 PM, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 07:50PM, September 12, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 13: Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer answers questions during an appearance at the National Press Club August 13, 2018 in Washington, DC. Spicer is promoting his new book "The Briefing: Politics, The Press and The President." (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer joins Anna Davlantes to talk about joining the current season of Dancing With The Stars, the divisive state of politics, and what it’s like to have protesters demonstrate against him when he speaks on college campuses.

