Roe Conn Full Show (09/11/19): The FDA’s e-cig ban explained, Andrea Darlas plays #NewsOrRuse, and more…

Posted 8:37 AM, September 12, 2019

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes in the Allstate Skyline Studios (Photo: Mike Pokryfke)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, September 11th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on efforts by the City of Chicago to prevent lake shore flooding this winter amid near-record lake levels; Fox News’ Bret Baier looks at new details about the firing of John Bolton; WGN/ABC’s Ryan Burrow has the latest details on a massive THC vaping oil bust in Kenosha Co. & plans by the FDA to ban all favored e-cigarettes; Former Chair of the House Intel Committee & host of CNN’s Declassified – Mike Rogers offers his unique perspective on reports that a high-level CIA asset in Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin had to be exfiltrated from Russia; The Top Five@5 features Alyssa Milano’s thoughts on here gun control sit-down with Sen. Ted Cruz; Famed attorney Mike Monico breaks down rape allegations against NFL star Antonio Brown; And WGN veteran reporter & 2019 Walk-of-Fame inductee Andrea Darlas plays #NewsOrRuse.

