× ‘Moxie’ author Alex Poppe: “I feel like fiction should represent accurately the world we live in”

Writer, teacher and Chicago-born author Alex Poppe joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss her new book, “Moxie.” Alex talks about turning a short story into a novel, where she finds inspiration for her stories, what attracts her to a character, the importance to having a connection with a story, how this novel is a love letter to New York, what it is like teaching in Iraq, if Americans are informed about what is currently happening in Iraq, what attracted her to the idea of teaching in Iraq and what she plans on doing next.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.