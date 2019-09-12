× Severe weather hitting the area, the EPA repealing Obama-era clean water rule and the Chicago Sky advancing in the WNBA playoffs

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the nasty weather rolling through the Chicago area, President Trump announcing the repeal of an Obama-era clean water regulation, Chicago Schools CEO Janice Jackson getting some national attention for putting a Republican congressman in his place, the Chicago Sky winning their first playoff game, the Cubs playing their last 5 games on WGN-TV, the Sox losing to the Royals, Mitch Trubisky being scrutinized for saying that he was told not to talk about the game against the Packers and WGN getting ready to induct another class of Walk of Famers including Andrea Darlas, Marlene Wells and John Williams.