× Ken Smith Full Show 9.11.19: Putting The Impossible Whopper to the test, Legalized Gambling, Comedian April Macie and a look inside the real life of “Hustlers”

Ken Smith jumps on the mic for tonight’s Nightside! We start off the show with Noah Hirsch from “The Book” at the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, Indiana jumps on air to talk about the proliferation of sports over the last couple years. It’s now legal in Indiana and coming swiftly to the fields of Illinois. Then, comedian April Macie joins us on air to talk about her upcoming Zanies Rosemont show and her hit Netflix special with Tiffany Hashish. And finally, did you hear about the new Jennifer Lopez movie “Hustlers”? Well, to give us some insight into what really goes down behind the strip club doors we bring on Lainie Speiser, entertainment reporter and journalist, who calls in to talk about her insider information.