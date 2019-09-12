× Hoge and Jahns: Week 2 Bears-Broncos, NFL Preview

It’s now been a full week since the Bears lost to the Green Bay Packers to open the NFL season, but Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns still have thoughts on that game before moving onto this week’s opponent: the Denver Broncos. They play some tape from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and talk about his mindset heading into Week 2. The guys also have some audio from receivers coach, Mike Furrey. Hoge, Jahns and producer Joe make bold predictions for the game in Denver before picking NFL and college games against the spread at the end of the show.

