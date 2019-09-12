× Historian John R. Schmidt explores hidden Chicago landmarks: The Clarence Wagner Bridge

In this Extension 720 series, Chicago historian John R. Schmidt takes us on a tour of Chicago’s “Hidden Chicago Landmarks.” Tonight, John and Justin get out of the WGN studio to learn more about the Clarence Wagner Bridge. John talks about the forgotten politician Clarence Wagner, how Wagner might have been Chicago mayor instead of Richard J. Daley, the circumstances that led to Daley, instead of Wagner, becoming mayor of Chicago, Wagner’s ties to the 14th Ward and the Burke family and if there is a possibility that the Clarence Wagner Bridge will eventually be renamed.

