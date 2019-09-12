Highlights: Royals 8 – White Sox 6 – 9/11/19

Posted 12:05 AM, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 11:45PM, September 11, 2019

Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez watches his three-run home run off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Glenn Sparkman, during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals – September 11, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.