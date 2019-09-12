× Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Episode #37: Politics, Theater and Hidden Landmarks

Tonight on Extension 720: The Daily Line’s Managing Editor Heather Cherone gets us up to speed on what we need to know about the week in Chicago politics, Chicago-born author Alex Poppe tells us about her life teaching in Iraq and discusses her new novel, “Moxie,” historian John R. Schmidt takes us to another hidden Chicago landmark and Chicago Tribune theater critic Chris Jones gets us ready for the upcoming Fall theater season. Justin also pays tribute to the new class of WGN’s Walk of Fame!

