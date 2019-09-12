Dean Richards: Everything you need to know about “Hustlers”

Posted 3:31 PM, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 03:30PM, September 12, 2019

Keke Palmer, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, and Lili Reinhart arrive at a photo call for "Hustlers" at The Four Seasons on Sunday, August 25, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif . (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Bill Leff and Dane Neal welcome Dean Richards on to the show. Actress Felicity Huffman will be sentenced this Friday for her role in the college admissions scandal. Dean shares his thoughts on the case and he gives us an update on Kevin Hart’s post-surgery status. Plus, Dean reviews “Hustlers”, starring Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Chicago’s own Keke Palmer, Cardi B, Lizzo, and more.

