Dean Richards: Everything you need to know about “Hustlers”

Bill Leff and Dane Neal welcome Dean Richards on to the show. Actress Felicity Huffman will be sentenced this Friday for her role in the college admissions scandal. Dean shares his thoughts on the case and he gives us an update on Kevin Hart’s post-surgery status. Plus, Dean reviews “Hustlers”, starring Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Chicago’s own Keke Palmer, Cardi B, Lizzo, and more.

