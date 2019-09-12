Chris Hardwick explains why being a nerd is so cool these days

Posted 1:53 PM, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 01:52PM, September 12, 2019

Moderator Chris Hardwick poses before the 36th Annual PaleyFest event for the television series "The Walking Dead," Friday, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Comedian Chris Hardwick chats with Bill Leff and Dane Neal. They talk about why being a nerd is the new cool, bowling, what it’s like to host “The Talking Dead”, and his upcoming shows at the Improv in Schaumburg this weekend.

Showtimes: Friday, September 13th 7:30PM & 9:45PM & Saturday, September 14th 7:00PM & 9:15PM

Tickets: $33

Call: 847-240-2001

Visit www.chicago.improv.com for tickets. The Chicago Improv is located at 5 Woodfield Rd. Schaumburg, IL 60173.

