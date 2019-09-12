× Bill Leff and Dane Neal Full Show 9.12.19

Bill Leff and Dane Neal (who is in for Wendy Snyder) kick off the show with comedian and actor Chris Hardwick! Then, Bill and Dane chat with Andrea Darlas and the legendary Tom Petersen ahead of Friday’s Walk of Fame ceremony. Jarrett Payton takes a closer look at the Bears’ Week 2 matchup against the Broncos. And Dean Richards reviews “Hustlers.”

